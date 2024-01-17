Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 5.3% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.60. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

