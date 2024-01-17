Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $192.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

