Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
