Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3286 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.