Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Boosted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,631. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.