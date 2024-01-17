Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793,017. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

