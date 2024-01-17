Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $83,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

