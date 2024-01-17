Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 946 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

