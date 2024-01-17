Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $106,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 2,520,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,315,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.29.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.