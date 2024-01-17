Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 36,225 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 9.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

