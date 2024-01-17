VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITM traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,279 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.