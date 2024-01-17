Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.76

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 3221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

