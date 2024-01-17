Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

A number of research firms have commented on VAL. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 117,696.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAL stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Valaris will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

