VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
VAALCO Energy Stock Down 3.7 %
EGY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. Analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
