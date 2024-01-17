USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.17. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 15,800 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

USD Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

