United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

