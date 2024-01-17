United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UG opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

