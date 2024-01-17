Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) & Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Critical Analysis

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences 344.82% -77.85% 237.94% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -97.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evofem Biosciences and Unicycive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 897.19%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicycive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Unicycive Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $16.84 million 0.04 -$76.70 million N/A N/A Unicycive Therapeutics $675,000.00 45.82 -$18.06 million ($1.74) -0.51

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women; and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

