TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

