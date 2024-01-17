Trust Co of Kansas Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

