Trust Co of Kansas Sells 71,826 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,826 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

ENB stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 242.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

