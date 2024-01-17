Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.77.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

