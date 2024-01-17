Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,012 Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

QRMI stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

