Triumph Capital Management Purchases 2,314 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

