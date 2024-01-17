Triumph Capital Management Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,366 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

