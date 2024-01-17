Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $204.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRV. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.53.

TRV traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

