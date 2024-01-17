Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 95 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD stock opened at $358.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.36 and a 200-day moving average of $318.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

