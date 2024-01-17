Townsend & Associates Inc Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Townsend & Associates Inc reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total transaction of $9,438,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $18.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,142.50. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,900.99 and a 12-month high of $7,267.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6,621.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,272.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

