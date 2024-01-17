Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 34,123 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. 310,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

