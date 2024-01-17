Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of VTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 225,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,935.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,000.00%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

