Townsend & Associates Inc Has $8.37 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 527,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,004. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

