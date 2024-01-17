Townsend & Associates Inc Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,420 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. 343,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

