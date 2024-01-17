Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Genco Shipping & Trading makes up 1.7% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,229. The firm has a market cap of $696.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

