Townsend & Associates Inc Boosts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $840.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,168. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $544.95 and a one year high of $844.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $813.18 and a 200 day moving average of $754.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

