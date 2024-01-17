Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 6,379 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 1.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.80. 108,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

