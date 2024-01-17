Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 645 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after buying an additional 559,056 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $226.63 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.