Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.