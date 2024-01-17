Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 633,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

