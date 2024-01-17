Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $542.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

