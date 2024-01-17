Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

