Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

