Tower Bridge Advisors Has $23.04 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.41 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile



Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

