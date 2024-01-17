The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 3,246,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.