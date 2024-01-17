The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

