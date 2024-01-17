The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 15th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

The RMR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The RMR Group has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $841.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMR. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The RMR Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The RMR Group by 299.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

