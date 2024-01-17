The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PNTG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.73. 18,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

