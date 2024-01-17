The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.46% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.