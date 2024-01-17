The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.46% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 500.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of GRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.69.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 downgraded names you can buy into
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.