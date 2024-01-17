The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GS opened at $380.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47.
In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.69.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
