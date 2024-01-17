The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 15,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,271,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

