Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25. The company has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

