Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.1% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.31 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

